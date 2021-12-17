Family of Lubbock man killed in road rage incident pleading for justice

LUBBOCK, Texas- One month after 28-year-old Paul Saiz was fatally shot in a road rage incident, his family is pleading for justice. The Lubbock Police Department identified 20-year-old Bryan Garcia as a suspect in the murder and is seeking his arrest.

“It’s a ugly reminder everyday to know that he’s out there living free, doing everything that Paul can’t do any more with us,” like celebrating Christmas, Emelia Mariscal, Paul’s fiancé of five years, told KLBK News on Friday.

With the holidays ahead, the family said the grief is hitting all over again, although it never really went away.

“It’s hitting home. It’s something you don’t expect to happen,” Mariscal shared.

She said Garcia took Saiz away from three kids: a 13-year-old, 7-year-old and 1-year-old.

Malia, the youngest, sat on her mom’s lap during the interview, blissfully unaware of the moment. Although, her mother said she has cried for her dad every night at bedtime without fail. Malia could also be seen touching her father’s photo on her mom’s shirt, calling out for him during the conversation with KLBK News.

“When Malia came, it made me fall in love with him all over again. He wanted to spend all his time with her,” Mariscal said. “I have to explain that to her when she’s older – that he didn’t leave you. Someone took him away from you.'”

His other kids are seeing counselors to cope with the grief, but are still struggling, Janie Gamboa, Saiz’s cousin said.

According to his fiancé and cousin, Saiz was a smart, hard-working, faithful and family-oriented man.

“He was very inspiring- definitely made me want to do better. He pushed me to go to college, and I graduated. We were a great team. He was a great father,” Mariscal smiled as she recalled the fond memories.

She said Saiz provided for his family. In his absence, other relatives have stepped up to help.

“His mom is being really strong- probably stronger than I am,” Mariscal said, choked up by tears. “And I thank his family for being there for all of us.”

Through the heartbreak and grief, Saiz’s family has leaned into faith and haven’t given up hope.

“We are not going to forget. We’re not going to let this be a cold case or let it go on for a year. That’s not fair. It’s not going to happen that way,” Gamboa expressed.

Anyone with information related to Bryan Garcia’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000, and if you have information leading to an arrest, you could be eligible to receive up to $2,500. Callers may remain anonymous.