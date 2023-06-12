LUBBOCK, Texas – Norma Phenix, the grandmother of Ty’Tianna Weatherspoon spoke about her granddaughter’s untimely death. She described her death as, “one of the most trying and detrimental things our family has been through.”

Ty’Tianna was struck by a vehicle while walking on the 3300 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway on May 27. She was transported to University Medical Center where she later died, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Phenix said, “we’re angry, we’re upset” she added, “nothing will bring her back, we just want justice for her.” She said, “no one should have to bury their grandchild.”

Norma Phenix said that Ty’Tianna wanted to be a veterinarian. “She loved animals and she would pet any dog or animal she saw.” She said that even after having her son, Ty,Tianna still wanted to go to college. Norma Phenix said that “[Ty’Tianna] and her cousin wanted to go off to school together.”

Her school’s therapy dog came to visit Ty’Tianna at the hospital. Phenix said the dog “got sad when he saw he couldn’t help her.”

Phenix said that if anyone has information about what happened the night she was hit, the family would appreciate if they would come forward to authorities. She added, “Ty’Ti would not go out walking in the middle of the night.”