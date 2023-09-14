LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of 19-year-old Madison Nunez learned this week she is now paralyzed from the neck down after being shot in the face on September 7.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Madison’s family during this difficult time.

The fundraiser said Madison is facing a “serious surgical procedure” and a long recovery process.

The mother of Madison, Amy Cleveland previously told EverythingLubbock.com that she forgives Jeremiah Bush, the 17-year-old accused of shooting Madison.

“I pray [for] peace not just for my baby girl and my family but for him and his family,” Cleveland said.

“She is my heart, my firstborn and only daughter. She is loved by so many she would do anything for anyone,” Cleveland said.

LPD said Nunez was shot by Bush in the 5500 block of 37th Street on Thursday, September 7, during a robbery. According to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, a witness told officers Bush said Nunez attempted to shoot him, which led to Bush shooting Nunez twice.

Madison faces many unknowns at this time. The family asks for prayers for everyone involved.

If you would like to donate to the family, you can do so by clicking the link here.

As of Thursday evening, Bush remained at the Lubbock County Denention Center on a $400,000 bond.