LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety said Lubbock resident Jack Poole, 23, of Lubbock lost his life in a crash 10 miles west of Quanah Sunday morning.

According to a crash summary from DPS, Poole was in the middle crossover lane attempting to turn left in a pickup truck to go southbound on US 287. DPS said Poole failed to yield the right of way when turning and another vehicle – an 18-wheeler – struck him on the passenger side.

Pool’s vehicle rested in the center mendian on its drivers side, and the second vehicle rested in the south side ditch on its drivers side.

The second vehicle caught fire, and both passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified by DPS as Yojaner Garcia Lazo, 32, and Reinier Perz Garcia, 33. Poole was airlifted to UMC in Lubbock where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the crash summary, Poole was not wearing a seatbelt.