GARZA COUNTY, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two people were involved in a fatal crash that in Garza county on Saturday morning at 7:24 a.m.

Juan Bartolo Garcia, 35, and a minor, 16, were traveling in a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban. They were traveling east on US Highway 84 in Southland through a right curve, according to DPS. The portion of the highway has two lanes dedicated to eastbound travel and two lanes for westbound travel, and a large grass median separating both lanes.

They were traveling straight through the right curve and into the center median, the vehicle then rolled over, according to DPS.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Garcia was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to DPS.

The weather conditions were cloudy, and the roads were dry according to DPS.