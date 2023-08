LUBBOCK, Texas – The Major Crash Unit confirmed on Tuesday one person has died after a single-vehicle rollover in the 3400 block of North University Avenue, said the Lubbock Police Department.

3400 block of North University Avenue, police investigate crash. (Nexstar/Staff)

Street sign, North University Avenue and Kent Street where fatal crash occured. (Nexstar/Staff)

LPD said officers responded to the scene at 4:32 p.m. North University was closed in all directions for the Major Crash Unit to investigate, said LPD.