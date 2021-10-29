Father indicted for the death of his 10-year-old son

WACO, Texas – The McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 36-year-old father on a Capital Murder charge for the death of his ten-year-old son.

36-year-old Bronchae Lewis is accused of stabbing the child on September 29th.

Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 2400 block of Washington Avenue about 10:50 p.m. that night with Lewis telling dispatch that he thought his son was dead.

When the officers arrived, Shipley said Lewis attempted to stop the officers from coming into the apartment.

Officers forced their way, but say Lewis immediately began fighting with the officers.

During the fight, the officers and the suspect received minor injuries from broken glass. All were later treated and released at a hospital.

Police officers located the boy inside the apartment who had sustained what they described as severe and life-threatening injuries The child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers took Lewis into custody. Waco Police Department later identified the ten-year-old victim as James Lewis.

Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon sent out a statement after his identity was confirmed:

“Our staff will tell you that James was a joyful and happy young man. It’s hard to comprehend the loss of a ten-year-old under any circumstances, but in this case, it’s particularly bewildering. This has deeply affected everyone at Dean Highland Elementary, and all of Waco ISD is mourning his death.”

Source: Waco Police Department