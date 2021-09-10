Father of child killed in Curry County gun accident will not be charged

The following is a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office:

Clovis, NM– Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that Justin Story, age 34, will not be charged with a criminal offense for the accidental death of his son, age 4, on August 24, 2021.

On August 24, 2021, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to State Road 311 where deputies found a four (4) year old male child with a gunshot wound to the head. The child was airlifted to University Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, stated, “I have reviewed this matter in detail with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Unit. After reviewing all the evidence, it is my decision that there is not enough evidence to charge Mr. Story with child abuse. Based on the current elements of negligent child abuse in New Mexico, it is my position the State would not be successful at trial. This was a tragic accident with unique circumstances.”

The United States Airforce will be conducting an additional review of the matter as Mr. Story is currently a member of the Airforce.

For more information, please contact the Office of the District Attorney, at 575-769-2246.