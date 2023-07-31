An unknown suspect drove their vehicle through a gate at Abilene Regional Airport Saturday afternoon (Jul 2023)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An unknown suspect drove their vehicle through a gate at Abilene Regional Airport Saturday afternoon, causing some thousands in damage and the FBI is investigating.

According to the Abilene Police Department’s (APD) incident and arrest reports, the suspect drove through an entrance gate to the radio tower at the airport right before 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Because this suspect damaged federal property, APD said the FBI has been notified and will be conducting a separate investigation.

APD reported the incident as Criminal Mischief causing between $2,500 and $30,000 in damages.

