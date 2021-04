HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday, the FBI posted two photos related to the U.S. Capitol riots of Jan. 6, asking the public to help identify them.

Both men in the photos are accused of assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.

FBI is asking the public to submit a tip via tips.fbi.gov and refer to photo 282.

Help the #FBI find individuals who assaulted federal law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this person, submit a tip at https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Remember to refer to photo 283. pic.twitter.com/ADXPoI7S7H — FBI (@FBI) April 2, 2021

(Information from ValleyCentral.com)