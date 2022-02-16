LUBBOCK, Texas- A federal judge in Lubbock heard arguments on Wednesday morning about the constitutionality of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA), a controversial law passed by Congress last year. A lawsuit filed in response by the National Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA), along with other affiliates like the State of Texas, claimed the law violates citizens’ rights to due process.

Fernando Bustos, lead attorney for plaintiffs, HBPA and affiliates, told KLBK News that HISA Authority started after “a handful of people from the higher echelons of the racing industry [created] a nonprofit and then worked with Congress to establish that HISA statute.”

“All of a sudden, Congress is delegating all of its horse racing regulatory authority to this small group of private, unelected persons,” Bustos explained. “That should never happen. That is unconstitutional.”

In response to the lawsuit, proponents of HISA Authority argued in court that the legislation is vital to the horseracing industry, thoughtful and intentional, and most importantly, constitutional.

Proponents explained that HISA comes after the death of thousands of race horses and 129 jockeys, declining fan interest, and a lack of national regulation. Writers of the law, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) and Congressman Paul Tonko (D), hoped to preserve the vitality of the sport, as well as protect the horses and jockeys.

For more than 125 years, 38 states set their own standards for horseracing, which for several, is a primary force driving their economies. The benefits of implementing national regulatory standards through HISA include offering protections to those involved in horseracing and relieving individual affiliates of having to maintain various licenses to race in different states, to name a few.

Despite possible benefits, there are still dangerous costs, the plaintiffs argued.

While opponents’ biggest concern is the constitutionality of the law, the plaintiffs explained in court that there are more problems with the legislation, including unfair, economic implications, harmful precedents, and a lack of oversight.

“The power of taxation. They have the power to set what the fees are going to be,” Bustos explained, adding the Authority could conceivably tax citizens for their own benefit.

Contrary to what plaintiffs argued, the defendants explained that HISA Authority does not have independent, law-making power and must work closely with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Thus, the legislation cannot be deemed unconstitutional, defendants said.

If only legislative matters were that simple…

Instead of Congress overseeing the proposal, writing and signing of these regulations into law, HISA Authority will propose and write regulations regarding the horseracing industry that the FTC can ultimately veto or pass.

The FTC can also suggest modifications, but may not be able to amend what it previously approved if an issue comes up later. In that case, HISA Authority and the FTC must mutually agree to make the change. If HISA Authority doesn’t see the need for a change, the FTC and all affected by the decision could be at a loss.

“There’s been no other federal agency that has had their hands tied like that before,” Bustos said, which is why plaintiffs believe the federal government will not have full legislative power over the industry, and thus, are passing their responsibilities off to private, elite citizens at the detriment of every-day race fans and participants.

To add to their point, Bustos said only HISA Authority would have the ability to set the regulatory agenda. So, if the FTC or Congress wanted to add a safety regulation, for example, they wouldn’t have the authority to make the addition without going through HISA Authority, which could potentially deny the government that power if it so chooses.

Without the government’s total involvement in the horseracing industry, opponents of the law explain individuals like veterinarians who find themselves needing an adjudication for a controversial treatment decision they made, for example, would not be able to receive due process because oversight would not belong solely to the FTC.

If this legislation is not overturned, plaintiffs expressed concern that Congress may be setting a harmful precedent that would allow other private, elite, unelected groups the power to make decisions that affect the general public.

Judge James Wesley Hendrix will decide by July 1, 2022 to overturn or uphold and implement HISA.