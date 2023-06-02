LUBBOCK, Texas – A police report from the Lubbock Police Department stated that police were called to an apartment complex on East 4th Street for a 15-20 person fight that ended with shots fired.

The suspect said he saw “approximately 40 people fighting,” said the police report. The suspect’s boss was with him and told him to call the police, but he said, “I’m going to solve this a different way.” The police report said the suspect then fired two shots in the air, the group kept fighting, so he fired two more shots in the air and everyone ran.

The suspect’s boss said no one appeared to be seriously injured, according to the report.

An officer located five casings of the fired bullets near where the suspect had said he was standing, said the police report

The suspect was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center for Discharge of a Firearm in Certain Municipalities and four other existing warrants, according to the police report. He has since posted bond.