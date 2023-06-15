DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Police officer was seriously injured after being struck by a fire truck during the Denver Nuggets parade Thursday.

The incident happened near the end of the parade route at West 13th Avenue and Cherokee Street, DPD said.

The officer was transported to the hospital and was in serious but stable condition with a serious lower leg injury.

According to Denver Fire Department spokesperson Greg Pixley, the officer fell as the truck was turning and ended up with injuries caused by the fire truck.

“This was a very chaotic environment,” Pixley said. “There’s a lot of people around there and unfortunately every once in a while there’s circumstances like this that happen.”

The truck was carrying MVP Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, as well as the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. They were all moved to another vehicle and taken the last few blocks to the end of the parade route.

An investigation to determine the specific circumstances of what happened is being conducted by DPD and DFD.

