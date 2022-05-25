LUBBOCK, Texas- Following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary and several tragedies like it over the past few decades, people on social media continue asking the same question: can these incidents be prevented?

“I feel horrible for the people that were involved and their families, but I don’t think it’s the guns that are the problem. I’m all for stricter control,” said Ron Williford, a firearms owner in Lubbock.

Per federal requirements, everyone who wants to purchase a gun must first fill out a form from the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Commission (ATF) that includes qualifying questions regarding mental hospital commitments, drug abuse, violent histories and criminal pasts.

Lying on federal forms could result in up to 20 years of jail time and fines of up to $1 million, according to the ATF.

Sharp Shooters, a local firearms business, said on Wednesday that it goes beyond the federal requirements to make sure guns do not end up in the wrong hands.

“My guys are feeling you out. There’s certain questions that they’ll ask you that I’m not gonna say because it gives us key markers to work off of,” general manager Izzy Musquiz told KLBK News.

Online sales are a bit trickier, he added.

“We have to do a little more due diligence because the invoice has to match the name that we’re releasing [the firearm] to,” Musquiz said.

If red flags aren’t obvious to federally licensed firearm dealers, but the prospective buyer’s loved ones express concern, Sharp Shooters said they would take their experiences into consideration when deciding if someone is fit to own a gun.

As far as retroactive realizations, if someone who purchased a gun from a retailer begins to pose a threat to themselves or others, Sharp Shooters recommended contacting local law enforcement and the ATF.

“Figure out who the proper authorities would be to report something like that. We’ve never had that happen,” he said.