LUBBOCK, Texas — Fireworks will cost a little extra this year because of supply chain issues that were caused by the pandemic.

Friday was opening day for firework companies to start selling to the public ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Justin Mungia, manager at Shoot The Moon Lubbock, said he’s been working hard to stock shelves, getting set up and all the good things that come with firework stalls.

“We’re trying to stay competitive with everybody else,” Mungia said. “But I said, with having shipping going up so much, we’re having to increase our prices just a little bit but we want to stay competitive.”

Everythinglubbock.com reached out to TNT Fireworks and they shared how the public will see the price increase.

“You’ll see price increases on some of those more complex items, the bulkier items, those items that are maybe multi shell aerials,” James Fuller, TNT Fireworks, said.

Fuller said the reason for the price increase is because of the bulk items that are larger in size are harder to ship, as shipping is also expensive.

“There has been a very significant struggle in getting shipping containers,” Fuller said. “Because the fireworks products are unique in that they do have fire, they do have explosive material involved, there are only certain ports we can use to get out of China and get into the United States.”

