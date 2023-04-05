LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue recognized Alan Martin in a press release as the first Fire Marshal for the City of Lubbock to receive the International Code Council designation of Certified Fire Marshal.

The press release said the ICC certification ensures that staff have the skills to ensure the design and construction of structures meets the latest fire safety requirements.

Martin’s commitment to public safety is demonstrated through his knowledge of construction codes, self- initiative and professional development, said the press release.