First omicron-related death confirmed in Texas

Latest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas– Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo announced the first omicron variant related death in Houston county during a news conference Monday.

This came after Hidalgo raised the COVID-19 threat level in the area from yellow to orange, according to a tweet.

Judge Hidalgo said the patient was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. She added that he was not vaccinated.

Hidalgo stressed that those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly the booster, should get it as soon as possible due to a rise in COVID cases.

(KETK and Sage Sowels contributed to this report.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar