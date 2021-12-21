First omicron-related death confirmed in Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas– Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo announced the first omicron variant related death in Houston county during a news conference Monday.

This came after Hidalgo raised the COVID-19 threat level in the area from yellow to orange, according to a tweet.

NEW: Due to surging cases and positivity rate, Judge Hidalgo is moving the Harris County COVID19 Threat Level up to Orange “severe.” Unvaccinated residents should avoid in-person gatherings. Everyone should mask-up, get boosted and get tested before gatherings. — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) December 20, 2021

Judge Hidalgo said the patient was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. She added that he was not vaccinated.

Hidalgo stressed that those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly the booster, should get it as soon as possible due to a rise in COVID cases.

(KETK and Sage Sowels contributed to this report.)