LUBBOCK, Texas – Wayland Baptist University announced on Tuesday its first Student Film Festival will be taking place on November 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at LimeLite in Plainview, said a press release.

The festival will be a first-of-its-kind event in Plainview, said the press release. The event is a creation from Dr. Erin Heath and Dr. Kimberlee Mendoza.

“We are hoping this will be a great experience for both the students and the audience,” Dr. Mendoza said.

Admission to the event will be free, but snacks will be on sale.

For more information about the Wayland Student Film Festival, contact Dr, Heath at erin.heath@wbu.edu or Dr. Mendoza at mendozak@wbu.edu.