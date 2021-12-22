Florida investment banker punched teenage girl after she cut off his Porsche, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa investment banker flew into a fit of rage and punched a teenage girl after she accidentally cut him off on Florida Avenue, police said.

According to an arrest warrant, the girl was driving on N. Florida Avenue when she accidentally cut off 47-year-old Stephen Saunders, making him angry.

Police said Saunders followed the girl to the intersection of Florida Avenue and Henderson Avenue and cut her off in retaliation. While they waited for the light to turn green, Saunders got out of his convertible and started cursing at the teen. Then he punched her in the face through her open window. The girl suffered redness and soreness and had bruises on her jaw, the report said.

“The victim is 16 years of age and has a very youthful appearance,” an officer wrote.

According to the report, the girl got a good look at Saunders’ vehicle— a Porsche 911 with the numbers “911” printed in bold on the side—and later identified him from a photo lineup.

He was arrested for burglary of a conveyance with assault or battery and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail, and later released on $15,000 bond.

