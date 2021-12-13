Florida man guilty of kidnapping, torturing plastic surgeon

by: Associated Press, WFLA

MIAMI— A federal jury in Miami has convicted a man of kidnapping the plastic surgeon who had treated his wife and torturing him with a blow torch to get money from him.

Federal prosecutors say 56-year-old Serge Nkorina and another man plotted to kidnap the plastic surgeon by stalking him, buying devices from hardware and medical supply stores and renting a storage container.

In 2019, the plastic surgeon was kidnapped as he was leaving a supermarket and tortured for hours. His hands were burned with a blow torch to force him to reveal the gate and door codes to his home.

