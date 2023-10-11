LUBBOCK, Texas – Floydada Chamber of Commerce will host the 36th annual “Punkin Days” event on October 14 at 105 South Main Street. The event is free to the public and is planned to have a variety of family-friendly activities.

Floydada said the event will include over 100 vendors, a pie eating contest, pumpkin growing contest, 5K pumpkin run, car show, bounce houses, games and more.

The event will kick off on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. with a best-decorated house contest. The city said it would judge the best fall-decorated houses and businesses. First place in each category will win $75, second place will win $50 and third place will get $25.

The list of events on Saturday is set to kick off at 8:00 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and will conclude at 3:00 p.m. with RH’s Gospel Dogs performance and the contest winners announcement.

To see the full list of events, click here.