MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Former Red Raider Brad Reese has done a little bit of everything in his basketball career. He played at the junior college level, on the NCAA DI stage at Texas Tech and professionally overseason. Now, he’s continuing his basketball career from the sidelines.

Midland High hired Reese to be its next boy’s basketball head coach in late May after former head coach Dustin Faught left the Bulldogs to take the same position at Greenwood High School.

Reese made the one-hour move east to Midland from Monahans, where he coached the Loboes for four years. Reese led Monahans to four consecutive playoff appearances and went 23-13 in 2022-23. Reese has also spent time coaching in Pecos and San Angelo.

But before that, Reese had a globetrotting professional career after graduating from Texas Tech in 2011. The Florida native played professional basketball overseas for eight years in Spain, Czech Republic, Finland, Luxembourg and Taiwan.

However, it was his time at Texas Tech playing under Pat Knight and Chris Beard that Reese cites as what helped mold him into the coach he has become.

“I feel like I learned the core values of being a good person, doing things as a player, showing up early, staying late, I mean the little things as a player-coach I got to see at a high level at Texas Tech,” Reese said. “I take a little bit of that everywhere I go and try to install that into these kids in Midland and Monahans, so it’s been pretty special for me to learn from those guys.”

Reese joins two of his former Red Raider teammates in the Tall City, who also coach high school basketball in Midland. Robert Lewandowski (’08-’12) and Wally Dunn (’08-’11) both serve as coaches at Midland Classical Academy.

Lewandowski, who also played professional ball overseas with Reese for a short time, said Reese is a player he continually looked up to in his own career.

“I remember just him leading by what he did and just kind of keeping his head down and working,” Lewandowski said.

Reese said he plans to bring this nose-to-the-ground mentality to the sidelines at Midland High, where the last time the program won a district championship and made a playoff run was in 2014.

“Defensive focus. I’m trying to bring that. I know these guys can score a lot of points, but I think their toughness on defense and discipline and doing things right on and off the floor is kind of what I’m trying to change,” Reese said.

In recent years, the Bulldogs have made the playoffs once in the past five seasons, falling just short in 2023 after losing in a tie-breaker play-in tournament. But Midland is the only large high school in the Permian Basin with a state championship, which came in 1998. According to Reese, that was part of the draw to become a Bulldog.

“People are going to be behind you and I think they want to be good at basketball. That’s what intrigued me about this job. The tradition’s there and I think they want to be good at it,” Reese said.

While the season won’t begin until November, Coach Reese is holding open workouts at Midland High on Mondays-Thursdays this summer starting at 10:30 a.m.

Kids can also have the opportunity to learn from Coach Reese in Midland’s upcoming youth camp taking place July 19-20 for kids grades second through ninth. Registration costs $30 and you can register by clicking this link or using the QR code in the poster below.