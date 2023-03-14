LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Levelland released a draft on Monday of the Mobile Food Vendor Proposed Ordinance.

This ordinance will be voted on by the City Council on Monday, March 20.

The regulations outlined the ordinance prohibit food trucks from 100 feet of a residence or apartment complex and 150 feet from an open and operating food service establishment. Food trucks could only operate between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m.

According to the ordinance, food truck owners must obtain a mobile food vending permit and comply with general mobile food vendor requirements as stated in the ordinance as well as fire safety regulation.