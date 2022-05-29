The state of Texas has a high rate of kids in the foster care system. Sometimes, in order to save a child’s life and protect their safety, Child Protective Services must intervene and even remove a child from an unsafe situation. These challenges impact children and families of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, but studies show minority children are much more likely to be removed by CPS compared to other children. In order to make changes to the Texas foster care system, multiple agencies are coming together to close the gap.