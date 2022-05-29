The state of Texas has a high rate of kids in the foster care system. Sometimes, in order to save a child’s life and protect their safety, Child Protective Services must intervene and even remove a child from an unsafe situation. These challenges impact children and families of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, but studies show minority children are much more likely to be removed by CPS compared to other children. In order to make changes to the Texas foster care system, multiple agencies are coming together to close the gap.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes expecting second child
LUBBOCK, Texas — Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are expecting a second child, according to both of their social media accounts. The legendary former Texas Tech quarterback (and current Kansas City Chiefs QB) and his wife welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, February 20, 2021. In a photo of the three (Patrick, Brittany and Sterling), […]
Former AJ editor Burle Pettit died at age 87
LUBBOCK, Texas — Burle Pettit, former editor of the Lubbock Avalanche Journal, died early Sunday at the age of 87. According to Lubbockonline.com, Pettit, a native of Moran, joined the newspaper as a sports writer in 1960. He was named A-J executive sports editor in 1966 and was promoted to managing editor in 1973. Pettit […]
Forever Family: Closing the Gap in Lubbock Part Two
Dustin Burrows shuns idea of special session
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas State Representative Dustin Burrows of Lubbock provided a statement on Saturday regarding any potential special session of the Texas Legislature. It comes days after a mass school shooting in Uvalde. The shooting at Robb Elementary School resulted in 19 children, two adults, and the gunman being killed on Tuesday. “Given the […]
Driver died from Saturday morning crash, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A driver died after an early Saturday morning crash, the Lubbock Police Department said. LPD identified the victim as Kesha Reed, 35. The following is a statement from LPD: Major Crash Unit Investigating Overnight Crash (LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving two vehicles […]
Update, woman found after Silver Alert in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Saturday afternoon issued an update to the search for a missing woman, saying Judy Mann, 76, was found safe. LPD released a statement Saturday morning saying officers were searching for her and then a Silver Alert was also issued. While she was missing, the following was a statement issued […]
City asks residents to assist in Vector Control
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock: LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Following recent rainstorms, the City of Lubbock would like to remind residents to eliminate standing water on their property whenever possible as mosquitoes use this as a nesting ground to reproduce. The City of Lubbock Vector Control Department is […]
City reminder: May showers bring June weeds
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock: LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — While the recent beneficial rains really greened up our yards, they’ve also boosted weed growth. The City of Lubbock wants to remind citizens that weeds around your property aren’t just unsightly, they can also be a codes violation. The […]
Resthaven Funeral Home Memorial Day Service, 2022
The following is a press release from Resthaven Funeral Home: LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park will be hosting a Memorial Day service in the cemetery on Monday May 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Resthaven’s Memorial Day celebration is supported in part by the Lubbock VFW Post #2466, American Legion, […]
Marines who served in Vietnam to reunite in Lubbock
The following is a press release from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466: LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Vietnam War was one of the most gruesome wars in the history of the world; from Agent Orange to unconventional warfare, from hostile Vietnamese jungles to an unwelcome greeting back home, the Vietnam War story must […]
Major crash unit called to 34th and Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at 34th Street and Indiana Avenue early Saturday morning. UPDATED Story Link: Driver died from Saturday morning crash in Central Lubbock, LPD said Police said one person suffered serious injuries and a second person experienced […]
Los Angeles Lakers hire Texas Tech alum Darvin Ham …
LUBBOCK, Tex.- The Los Angeles Lakers have named former Texas Tech guard Darvin Ham as their new head coach, according to reports from ESPN. Ham, who spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2011. He played for the Red Raiders […]
Family speaks out after domestic dispute results …
LUBBOCK, Texas – Emily Whiteley was shot following a domestic dispute and Leita Whiteley was also struck by a car Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the 4900 block of Belmont Avenue. “Something in him snapped,” Leita said. “He just slammed into us and then when he got out of the vehicle, his face – […]
TTU Alumni Association adds military, veteran tribute …
Texas Tech’s Memorial Circle will now honor even more people after an announcement made on Friday. Memorial Circle was once a dedicated as a World War II Veteran’s, then used to honor students who lost their lives according to an article from Texas Tech Today. According to the article, the student senate decided in 2001 […]
Olton ISD staff armed and ready for any situation
LUBBOCK, Texas – The recent school shooting in Uvalde has sparked more controversy over the issue of gun control and if teachers should be armed. One West Texas school has implemented armed staff since 2018. Those with Olton ISD said it’s completely voluntary for their staff to decide whether they want to have a gun […]