The state of Texas has a high rate of kids in the foster care system. Sometimes, in order to save a child’s life and protect their safety, Child Protective Services must intervene and even remove a child from an unsafe situation. These challenges impact children and families of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, but studies show minority children are much more likely to be removed by CPS compared to other children. In order to make changes to the Texas foster care system, multiple agencies are coming together to close the gap.
Local News
Forever Family: Closing the Gap in Lubbock
Cash Stuffing making a comeback from social media
LUBBOCK, Texas — Cash stuffing or envelope stuffing has been around for years and some have even learned from personal finance personality, Dave Ramsey. Due to social media, cash stuffing is largely impacting younger generations. Generation Z – people who were born between 1997-2012 – are using the method to pay off debt, loans or […]
Covenant Health provides lunch to first responders
LUBBOCK, Texas– Covenant Health, in the spirit of EMS appreciation week, provided a warm meal to all responders in the area. They kicked off the event around 11:00 a.m. and kept serving up food until later in the afternoon to give first responders plenty of time to participate in the festivities. EMS Assistant Director Matt […]
Family of 8-year-old hit by car, speaks out
McAlister Dog Park opening this summer, more to come
LUBBOCK, Texas- McAlister Dog Park will hopefully be open by the fourth of July and several other projects at McAlister Park are in-the-works as well, former Lubbock councilman Randy Christian told KLBK News on Wednesday. Dog park amenities include bathrooms, water fountains, and lights for evening play. Additionally, there are three sections: one […]
Lubbock peace officers volunteer to deliver Meals …
LUBBOCK, Texas – In honor of National Police Week, officers from multiple agencies in Lubbock volunteered to deliver Meals on Wheels. Around fifty-five officers with Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, and the Texas Tech Police Department helped deliver over 800 meals. Assistant Chief Neal Barron with LPD explained how every year, […]
Man accused of shooting, blames drugs
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office arrested Julius Douglas, 27, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday. LCSO deputies reported to a shots-fired call. A woman had been shot, and she told officers to look for a white four-door car, according to court documents. The woman told deputies the driver stopped and […]
Man accused of sexually abusing girl in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department arrested Andrew Lee Bryan, 29, for indecency with a child on Saturday. Officers were called to a residence in the Jackson-Mahon neighborhood for the report of a sexual assault. Officers talked to Bryan, who claimed he was investigating if the underage girl in the house was a victim of […]
Father seeks justice in daughter’s child abuse case
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A father is seeking justice after he says his ex took their kids and fled to New Mexico. His youngest daughter ended up hospitalized on a ventilator, allegedly abused by her mom and her boyfriend. Now, the mother is seemingly nowhere to be found. Travis Mead says he’s frustrated that two […]