Local car enthusiasts from the group Hub City Hangout recently raised $10,000 for organizations that support children involved in the foster care system. The organization raised those funds through hosting a bike, truck, and car show at Makenzie Park.

The organization donated the funds to Saint Francis Ministries and Calebs Closet. Erin Baxter is the Director of Community Engagement for Saint Francis Ministries, and she said they will use the funds to continue their work serving children on the South Plains.

“We at Saint. Francis and our partners at Caleb’s Closet are so grateful to Hub City Hangout,” Baxter said. “Caleb’s Closet does a great job of providing backpacks for kids when they go back to school and overnight bags for emergencies, and we will allocate these funds to serve families in kinship care for those who are raising their nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.”