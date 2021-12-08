Forever Family: Lonestar Social Services Christmas Toy Drive

As the countdown to Christmas continues, you might find yourself on the hunt for the perfect gadgets and gifts for everyone on your list, but for many children in foster care they don’t know if they’ll even have a present under the tree.



That is where Lonestar Social Services and Saint Francis Ministries come in. They team up annually to ensure the children placed in foster care have presents to open on Christmas morning. Megan Tuleja is a case manager at Lonestar Social Services, and she said they gathered 46 wish lists. Now they need help from the community to fill them.

“We are really hoping to fulfill those needs and find things the kids are into,” Tuleja said. “Whether that’s arts and crafts or baby dolls or whatever it just means a lot to us to support those kids and these families. The thought that Santa might forget might be going through their head, but they still want to know the magic of Christmas and that they belong and their needs can be met too.”

If you are interested in donating gifts or items, reach out to Megan at megantuleja@lonestarsocialservieces.com or pick out an item from their Amazon Holiday Wish List.

To learn more about fostering or adopting, please attend one of the monthly virtual meetings held by Saint Francis and hear from local child placing agencies how to get started, the basic qualifications, and much more. Plus, there’s plenty of time to ask questions! Visit Saint Francis Texas on Facebook @SFMtexas to register for the online meetings, which can also be found below:

Second Thursday of the month (Lubbock area): https://lubbock-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com

Third Thursday of the month (Amarillo area): https://amarillo-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com

For more information, please contact Erin Baxter at (806) 317-5631 or email texasinfo@st-francis.org. Visit Saint Francis Ministries online at https://saintfrancisministries.org.