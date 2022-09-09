On September 15th, 2022, One Heart Lubbock is hosting a workshop series to help organizations, families, caregivers, and teachers can learn how to be trauma informed caregivers. There are two sessions in one day. Head to http://oneheartlbk.org/ to sign up for your workshop today.
Local News
Gunshot victim showed up at CMC, LPD investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas – A police report provided information Friday about a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of North Interstate 27. Police were told a gunshot victim was taken in a private vehicle to Covenant Medical Center. Officers determined the shooting happened at the Coronado Inn some time between 2:00 p.m. and […]
LPD: ‘Several other citizens’ helped struck victim
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police responded to a hit-and-run Wednesday evening that left a victim, Sammy Perez, with serious injuries, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. Upon an officer’s arrival at the scene, Perez was being loaded into an ambulance to be transported to University Medical Center. Perez had been walking eastbound, […]
Man gets max sentence for creating child pornography
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was sentenced to the maximum 30 years in federal prison after admitting he created child pornography of an 8-year-old girl. James Allan Welbaum, 40, admitted to creating the child pornography as part of a plea deal signed in April. He was originally arrested in November 2021. Court documents said […]
Former Brownfield official punished, child pornography
LUBBOCK, Texas — Brian Brisendine was sentenced to 144 months – or 12 years – in federal prison Thursday. The former director and chair of the Brownfield Industrial Development Corporation admitted in March to possessing child pornography. Brisendine, 43, was arrested in January. He admitted to viewing between 5,000 and 10,000 images and videos of […]
Monterey Plainsmen football players delight Wheelock …
SPCAA talks the many benefits included in WIC nutritional …
Samantha Mendoza, Communications Director for South Plains Community Action Association, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their WIC nutritional program. The following is a press release from SPCAA: At WIC, we know your family’s health is important to you. WIC is a nutritional program that goes above and beyond for families in Texas. We […]
Deadly 3-vehicle crash, Lubbock Co., DPS names victims
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety named the victims involved in a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred in the 4200 block of FM 1585 Thursday evening at 8:40 p.m. Jay Guy Wadsworth, 85, of Lubbock, Texas, was pronounced dead on scene after his tractor, heading northbound, collided with two pickup trucks coming […]
Remembering Royalty: Queen Elizabeth II’s historic …
LUBBOCK, Texas — For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II reigned over the United Kingdom and 14 commonwealth realms. Being the longest-reigning monarch allowed her to have a worldwide impact. Dr. Daniella McCahey is a modern Britain professor at Texas Tech University (TTU) who was in Europe when she heard the news. “When people in the […]
One dead after crash in Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was dead after a crash in the 4200 block of FM 1585 Thursday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The call came in around 8:40 p.m. DPS said a pickup truck traveling eastbound on FM 1585 collided with a farm tractor crossing the road at the 4300 […]
Covenant Health adds new hospital in Hobbs
LUBBOCK, Texas – A piece of Lubbock expanded to Eastern New Mexico Thursday as Covenant Health had their grand opening for their brand-new hospital in Hobbs. About twenty-two percent of Covenant’s patients come from Eastern New Mexico. They believed Hobbs was just the right place when it came to providing top notch health care. They’ve […]
Texas Tech launches NIL Marketplace
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech, in partnership with leading NIL technology provider Opendorse, has launched the Beyond Verified Marketplace, a one-stop shop to maximize NIL opportunities for Red Raider student-athletes. The marketplace, one of the first in collegiate athletics, gives Texas Tech fans, brands and sponsors the ability to browse, book, pitch and pay any Texas […]
Lbk Red Cross installing free smoke alarms
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Panhandle Plains Red Cross Chapter will install around 900 free smoke detectors to anyone on the South Plains who needs one, a staff member told KLBK News on Thursday. The event, Sound the Alarm, will be held next Saturday, September 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of volunteers will […]
Diesel remains a hot commodity in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Diesel prices remained high all throughout the United States, and in West Texas it’s still a hot commodity. In Lubbock, diesel would cost you more than $4 per gallon as of Thursday afternoon. “Filling up these trucks is not cheap, its almost $500 each time,” truck driver Israel Guerrero said. Dr. Michael […]
Woman robbed while walking to friends house LPD says
Lubbock, Texas— A Lubbock woman was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was walking to a friend’s house in 1900 block of Avenue N when the suspect physically assaulted her. The suspect demanded the victim give the suspect all her money and told […]