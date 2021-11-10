Forever Family: Meet Ayden, Jayden, & Zayden

Meet Ayden, Jayden, and Zayden

LUBBOCK, Texas — Having never been apart, siblings Ayden, Jayden, and Zayden are searching for the perfect family to adopt them together. The three boys are full of life, energy, adventure, and of course a little competition.

Nine-year-old Zayden is the oldest. He loves football and looking after his siblings. The easy-going boy wants to be a firefighter or cop when he grows up, and is always up for an outdoor adventure.

“We have 4-wheelers that we like to take to the river and ride,” Zayden said.

Jayden is seven years old and a little more reserved when you meet him. He is an animal lover who wants to be a vet or work in a zoo one day, but his main concern is scoring the most points on the basketball court.

Six-year-old Ayden is the jokester of the group. He loves Jesus, making people smile, and playing soccer. Ayden has a big heart and wants to grow up and help people.

To make an adoption inquiry about Ayden, Jayden, and Zayden reach out to Erin Baxter at Saint Francis Ministries. Saint Francis Ministries is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope to children and families. Saint Francis is the community-based care provider for Texas DFPS Region 1, which includes 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains.

To learn more about fostering or adopting, please attend one of the monthly virtual meetings held by Saint Francis and hear from local child placing agencies how to get started, the basic qualifications, and much more. Plus, there’s plenty of time to ask questions! Visit Saint Francis Texas on Facebook @SFMtexas to register for the online meetings, which can also be found below:

Second Thursday of the month (Lubbock area): https://lubbock-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com

Third Thursday of the month (Amarillo area): https://amarillo-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com

For more information, please contact Erin Baxter at (806) 317-5631 or email texasinfo@st-francis.org. Visit Saint Francis Ministries online at https://saintfrancisministries.org.