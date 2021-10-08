Former Juarez police commander arrested on charges of kidnapping, organized crime

Aldo Ivan Saenz Tocoli walked off his job in June after allegations of torturing and robbing suspects

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The former head of Intelligence for the Juarez Police Department has been arrested on aggravated kidnapping and organized crime charges, Border Report has learned.

Agents with Mexico’s Special Investigations on Organized Crime (SEIDO) on Friday executed a search warrant in a home on Las Quintas II subdivision in Juarez. They arrested Aldo Ivan Saenz Tocoli and two other individuals. The three were taken to the federal police headquarters in Juarez, where several Mexican National Guard vehicles could be seen parked outside providing security. Soldiers could also be seen outside the home that was raided.

Members of Mexico’s National Guard hold machine guns atop trucks in the parking lot of the Federal Police Station in Juarez. (Border Report photo)

Federal agents also seized six vehicles from the home, including an all-terrain vehicle. Local news reports said he was scheduled to be flown to a maximum-security prison in Mexico City later on Friday.

Saenz is a former station commander and top aide to former Juarez police Chief Raul Ibarra Avila, ultimately placed in charge of the Intelligence unit.

A member of Mexico’s National Guard patrols the alley next to a home where former Juarez police commander Aldo Ivan Saenz Tocoli was arrested on Friday. (Border Report photo)

Last June, Saenz and several members of the intelligence unit left the job after the Chihuahua Attorney General opened an investigation against them following allegations of robbery and torture.

Juarez Mayor Cruz Perez Cuellar on Friday said the city would open an internal investigation because records show Saenz is on medical leave from the Police Department.

This latest Juarez police corruption saga comes as testimony in an El Paso federal courtroom bares alleged police complicity in Sinaloa cartel drug trafficking activities from 2000 to 2007.