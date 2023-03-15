LUBBOCK,Texas – Mia Garza, an Estacado High School graduate, placed 2nd All American at the National College Wrestling Championship in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Garza was in her second year at The University of Texas where she also wrestled for their club wrestling team.

Garza started wrestling at Estacado High school her junior year. Although she started wrestling later in high school, she worked very hard at it. According to Garza, she had practice at Hub City Wrestling three to four times a week in addition to practice at school. Garza’s senior year, she placed 4th place to qualify for state. Normally the top four wrestlers get to compete at state, but due to COVID restrictions, they only took the top three.

This setback did not stop Garza from working hard at her goals. She joined the wrestling club team at The University of Texas and was even nominated for Vice President, according to her dad.

Garza stated, “The sport gave me a lot of confidence in my abilities and what I can do.”

She grew up watching her older brother wrestle, her dad said. Garza attended Evans Middle School where she had been diving during her 7th and 8th grade years. Her dad said she still holds diving records at Evans.

Garza’s mom says, “She’s always been a perfectionist, she pushes herself and exceeds her expectations.”

Garza is working towards her Bachelors of Speech, Language & Hearing Sciences with Specialization in Audiology at UT, and has ambitions to pursue her doctorate. Once she is completed with school, she hopes to open her own audiology practice. In addition, Garza hopes to coach wrestling or start her own club team in Texas.