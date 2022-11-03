HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Miss Argentina 2019 and Miss Puerto Rico 2020 announced that they have been in a private relationship and are now married.

The newlyweds, Mariana Varela, Miss Argentina, and Fabiola Valentín, Miss Puerto Rico, made the announcement Sunday on Instagram with a Reel of some of their moments together.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day,” the couple posted on their Instagram accounts with the date of their matrimony, Oct. 28, 2022.

(Source: Fabiola Valentín Instagram)

While this is the couple’s first time officially announcing their union, it is not the first time they post each other on their socials.

An August 7 post from the two was captioned “A summer with you.”

On Jan. 7, Valentín posted another reel of the two captioned “Life brought us together again! It was a long wait, but the great moments we get to create will always be greater. How sad it is to have a see you later again, but how blessed I am to have a being in my life like you @marianajvarela I LOVE YOU.”