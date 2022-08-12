A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed “The Ghost Hunter,” who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.

David Lynn Turner, of San Jacinto County, was found guilty to sexually assaulted at least two women. More victims have now come forward.

But prosecutor Rob Freyer says to save them from having to testify, a 10-year plea bargain was granted.

Previously, after Turner had been arrested for sexual assault, he bonded out and tried to lure another Houston woman on the pretense of “ghost hunting.”

His bond was later revoked after Turner was caught sending explicit photos of himself and harassing another victim.

After the sentencing, one of his victims gave a tearful impact statement on how he violated her.