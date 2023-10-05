LUBBOCK, Texas — Rodney Allison, one of Texas Tech’s top quarterbacks in school history and the executive director of the Double T Varsity Club was recognized on Friday with the prestigious Heritage Award.

The Heritage Award is designated to honor a former letterwinner who displays qualities of sportsmanship, character and integrity. Texas Tech said Allison is a perfect description of a Heritage Award recipient.

Allison was a quarterback for Texas Tech’s football team from 1974-1977. Allison was named the most valuable player of the Southwest Conference in 1976 and again in the Astro Bluebonnet Bowl in 1977, said Texas Tech.

Allison has served as the executive director of the Double T Varsity Club since 2013. Allison has been bridging the gap between the athletics department and its letterwinners, according to Texas Tech. He also coordinated events such as the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and any Ring of Honor inductions.

Allison earned his degree in physical education from Texas Tech in May of 1990. After graduating, Allison went on to be an assistant coach at Texas Tech, Duke, Southern Mississippi, Auburn and Clemson. In 2002, he was named head coach of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga where he coached six seasons.

“Rodney Allison has left a legacy at Texas Tech both as an outstanding quarterback and also in his role leading the Double T Varsity Club,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “Rodney has been passionate about his love for this university and the pride he has in wearing that Double T every single day. He’s a Red Raider for life.

The Texas Tech Hall of Fame ceremony was Allison’s final event as the leader of the Double T Varsity Club, said Texas Tech. Allison and his wife are set to relocate to be closer to family.