ILLESHEIM, Germany / FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Cpl. Oscar Cantu of the 615th Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade has been selected to receive the CW4 Bob Wylie Award for AH64 Apache Aircraft maintenance excellence.

This award is named after U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4(R) Bob Wylie, who passed away in 2007. Wylie is widely known for his contributions and advancements in AH-64 Apache maintenance and logistical operations throughout the Army Aviation community. The award was dedicated soon after his passing, and is given to one Army Apache maintainer each year who embodies the legacy of Wylie in their work.

Cantu has been with the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade for two years, and was nominated by his chain of command to receive this honor due to his outstanding work ethic, subject matter expertise and leadership qualities.

Cantu originally joined the Army as a 12B combat engineer, and said moving to the field of Apache maintenance at the rank of Specialist was not easy. Arriving to his first unit, he quickly realized he was not at the level he wanted to be.

“I had to catch up to my peers when I first switched over from combat engineer,” Cantu said. “I spent a lot of time studying by myself to get to their level.”

However, this extra study time prepared him well to step into his current role as squad leader and floor supervisor for his Apache phase maintenance platoon. His daily dedication to excellence continues to make a positive impact on his unit.

Cantu says he hopes “to establish a legacy” during the remainder of his career as someone who leads from the front and invests in the knowledge of others.

“I hope to one day be able to pass down the knowledge that I will have gained over the years,” said Cantu. “I want to help other people succeed while building solid relationships, comradery and trust within my team.”

Cantu will receive the award at an official ceremony in May at the Boeing AH-64 Pant in Mesa, Arizona.