LUBBOCK, Texas – Foster*A*Life, a Lubbock nonprofit that works with kids in Child Protective Services, announced in a press release on Tuesday that they will host “The Home Run” fun run for child abuse and neglect awareness.

The fun run will be on April 15 at 519 Avenue J, registration will be at 8:00 a.m. and the fun run will start at 9:00 a.m. The cost to register online before April 14 is $10 and $15 at the event, according to the press release. The course is 2k (1.3 miles), the fun run is open to all ages and strollers are welcome, said the press release.

The press release said there will be carnival games, food trucks, bounce houses, an inflatable obstacle course, face painting and miniature horses. There will be 43 booths and several child placing agencies offering fun activities, said the press release.

T-Shirts are available for pick up on April 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Cotton Court Hotel Dance Hall. The event will conclude at 11:00 a.m.