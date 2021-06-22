Foster*A*Life hosts the “HOPE CHEST”

The following information is a press release from Foster*A*Life.

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE): Hope Chest is a celebration for foster care youth in the Lubbock area that have graduated from high school or received a GED. At graduation time, Texas foster youth typically turn 18 and age out of the foster care system. This independence can be both exciting and frightening for these young adults. Some opt for staying in foster care and go into Supervised Independent Living.

The goal of Hope Chest is to provide necessary household items such as towels, dishes, sheets, etc. to help ease the shift to independent living. Unfortunately, our youth do not typically receive gifts or financial help from friends or family to help with these expenses. Hope Chest is also an opportunity for the youth to focus on budgeting and decision making. In addition, youth often feel empowered by something as simple as selecting dishes or bedding sets.

On the day of the event, a casual lunch will be provided at the Foster*A*Life office. In addition, the youth will receive items from Tide Cleaners as well as gift cards from Big Plate Restaurant Supply and Day 1 Bags.

Following the lunch, youth are paired with a volunteer to shop at Target for $550 in household items. At approximately 1:30 PM, the youth will arrive at the 7302 University Ave. Target.

In 2021, there are 19 graduates from the Lubbock area including Lubbock, Hale, Childress, Lamb, Swisher and Midland counties.

“Children who age out of foster care often do not have family members that help them with making that next step after high school. Hope Chest helps to fulfill that void.” said Dr. Shaun Keel, founder and executive director of Foster*A*Life.

About Foster*A*Life: Founded in 2004 by Dr. Shaun Keel. The mission of Foster*A*Life is to provide otherwise unavailable assistance, services and opportunities to children who are involved with CPS. The purpose is to enhance the lives of those children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned. Foster*A*Life promotes a positive self-image and increases self-esteem by supporting the overall well-being of these children.

