Foster*A*Life to host 16th annual Hub City Beach Party

LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) – Foster*A*Life, a local nonprofit organization that serves children involved with Children’s Protective Services (CPS), will host the “THE HUB CITY BEACH PARTY EVENT”!

DATE: Saturday, August 7, 2021

TIME: GATE OPENS AT 6:00 PM; THE BAND STARTS AT 7:00 PM

PLACE: DEPOT PATIO (18TH & I-27)

The ever popular Landsharks will return to headline the event. This band has played for our event every year and they continually put on a fantastic show. If you have attended this event, you were able to see Lubbock’s only beach complete with sand, water, beach umbrellas and sharks!

With your help, we can play a big role in helping these children put their lives back together so that they can begin the business of being a child and leave behind a life of neglect. What may seem so small to us might be the one thing that lets a child know that she is loved, respected and important. We want him to know that there is a brighter tomorrow because there are people who care about him and want him to see a world of opportunity ahead. You can help make this happen through your generosity. One hundred percent of the money that is raised will stay right here in the Lubbock area to help these children make their dreams a reality.

About Foster*A*Life: Founded in 2004 by Dr. Shaun Keel, the mission of Foster*A*Life is to provide otherwise unavailable assistance, services and opportunities to children who are involved with CPS. The purpose is to enhance the lives of those children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned. Foster*A*Life promotes a positive self-image and increases self-esteem by supporting the overall well-being of these children.

