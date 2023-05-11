LUBBOCK, Texas – The Small Business Administration and T.H.R.I.V.E announced in a press release on Wednesday it will extend their deadline to May 17 to register for a free program for small business owners to grow their business. The program is designed to help small business owners who are struggling to grow their business.

The program is six months long and will run from June to December, 2023. It will be a mix of online and in-person material, eight online modules and eight in-person modules, said the press release. Most importantly, the SBA has federally-funded the program making it free.

If you are interested in applying for the program, visit this website.