Free clinic offered for Women’s Health Day

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine students will host a Women’s Health Day free clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at The Free Clinic located at Lubbock Impact, 2707 34th St.

The Women’s Health Day clinic will provide free medical services to uninsured women including well-woman exams, consultations with Texas Tech Physicians, breast exams, pelvic exams, Pap smears, mammogram sign ups and referrals, pregnancy tests, prenatal referrals and HPV vaccinations.

An estimated 1,685,210 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC defines screening as checking one’s body for cancer before symptoms appear. Regular screening tests can detect breast and cervical cancers early, when treatment is most effective. Zoe Davis, a leadership team member at The Free Clinic and a TTUHSC medical student, said the key to keeping women healthy is prevention.

“At The Free Clinic, we see a lot of women in need of Pap smears and other women’s health exams,” Davis said. “Regular health exams and screenings can detect problems before symptoms appear, which can increase a woman’s chances of successful treatment.”

The Free Clinic is a non-billing clinic developed by the TTUHSC School of Medicine.

“This Women’s Health Day clinic is an opportunity for those who cannot afford services to come see a physician,” said Julie Chugh, The Free Clinic leadership team member and TTUHSC medical student. “This is a day specifically devoted to women, and women are guaranteed to have physician specialists available for gynecological, breast or other women’s health issues.”

Appointments must be made by phone. For more information and to make an appointment, call (806) 319-5521.

