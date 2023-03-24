LUBBOCK, Texas — Market Street will host its “Special Events” Expo at all Texas Market Street locations on March 25 and March 26 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. each day.

This event is designed as an opportunity for guests across Texas to see and sample dozens of items that are available for special occasions, such as a graduation party or a wedding.

Items included in the expo range from deli to bakery, market and more. Foods being sampled include bakery items like berry Chantilly cake, macarons, chocolate-dipped strawberries and Texas brownies.

On display, there will be a variety of deli platters of crudité, chilled salmon, finger and tea

sandwiches, mini croissants, stuffed mushrooms, antipasto skewers and more.

Market Street encourages guests to visit their local Market Street this Saturday or Sunday to find treats to sample for their next special event.