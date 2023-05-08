LUBBOCK, Texas – For those facing eviction or foreclosure in Lubbock, Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas will provide a free civil legal clinic at the Lubbock County Law Library, said a social media post from the Lubbock County Law Library.

There will be two opportunities on May 18 and May 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 916 Main Street, Suite 306, said the Lubbock County Law Library.

Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas can offer help with various problems including security deposit issues, illegal lockouts, eviction help in court and redemption after foreclosure. The Lubbock County Law Library said, if you are unable to attend but still need help, call the Home Preservation Project line at 855-548-8457.