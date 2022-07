LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, McAlister’s Deli will be celebrating their annual Free Tea Day by offering customers nationwide a 32-ounce cup of their Famous Sweet Tea.

The teas available will include sweet and unsweet tea, half sweet/half unsweet, tea/lemonade and tea with flavored shots, according to a news release from McAlister’s Deli.

The restaurant chain said they will have a limit of one tea per person and four teas per order through their website or app.