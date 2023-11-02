LUBBOCK, Texas — The Freedom Act Lubbock’s petition to decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses was verified to have the required amount of valid signatures by the Office of the City Secretary on Thursday.

The initiative will be presented to the Lubbock City Council at the Council meeting on November 7.

Adam Hernandez, communications chair for Lubbock Compact said the organization is “grateful to everybody who signed the petition, all of the volunteers who helped [the organization] to collect those signatures, the citizens who went out to collect signatures or spread the word of the Freedom Act.”

The City Council will have 30 days after November 7 to hold a public hearing and take final action of either adopting or rejecting the ordinance. The City Council may consider setting the public hearing at the November 7 Council meeting.

“If council votes us down make sure you get registered to vote, make sure you show up to the polls to vote it in and make this law in Lubbock,” Hernandez said.