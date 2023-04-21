WOLFFORTH, Texas — Frenship ISD announced Dr. Ryan Smith has been named as Frenship’s first ever districtwide Director of Fine Arts. Dr. Smith has been with Frenship since 2020 and is set to transition to his new position starting the 2023-2024 school year.

For the past few years, Dr. Smith was Frenship’s Lead Band Director and helped oversee several fine arts programs. In the new role, Dr. Smith will serve all 14 Frenship ISD campuses and help lead all fine arts programs.

Under Dr. Smith’s leadership, the Frenship High School Band has seen student success at local, regional and state competitions. This includes reaching the UIL State Marching Championships for the first time since 2014. A record-breaking number of Frenship students have qualified for the UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest, and Frenship band students performing at a national level.

Frenship ISD has announced Tiger Scott Carter to take over Dr. Smith’s previous position as the new Director of Bands. He will officially take over as director for the 2023-2024 school year.