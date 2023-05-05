LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship ISD announced in a press release on Friday the school will launch its new orchestra program beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. Orchestra will be offered at all four middle schools.

The program will be led by renowned music educator and performer with over 20 years of experience, Darcy Radcliffe. Radcliffe has earned numerous awards including 2006 American String Teachers Association Marjorie Keller Young Teacher of the Year Award and 2014 Top 20 under 40 leader in Abilene.

“We are extremely excited about our new Director of Orchestras, Darcy Radcliffe. Mrs. Radcliffe comes with amazing experience as a performer and educator,” said Dr. Smith, Director of Bands and Fine Arts Coordinator at Frenship.

Orchestra students will have the opportunity to join Frenship music productions such as the fall musical which combines theater, choir and band students, said the press release. As the program grows, there will be performance selections for full orchestra, similar to the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra.