LUBBOCK, Texas — Frenship ISD said there was no credible threat to the school after a social media post circulated Monday morning.

Frenship Police and administrators investigated the post and steps were being taken to handle the situation, FISD said.

FISD said another “social media post showing a person holding bullets,” was determined to be from a different city and not related to Frenship ISD or any Frenship schools.

Read the full release by Frenship ISD below:

Frenship ISD is aware of the social media post circulating concerning a threat. Frenship Police and administrators have been investigating the posts. There is no credible threat to the school, and our officers and administrators are taking steps to handle the situation.

While Frenship ISD cannot release specific details related to student discipline, Frenship Police and administrators are working to address those involved in spreading the inaccurate information on social media and will take appropriate disciplinary action.

This incident is not related to the social media post showing a person holding bullets that is being circulated this morning. That post was determined to be from a different city and is no way related to Frenship ISD or any Frenship campuses.

Frenship would like to thank our students, parents, and staff who notified law enforcement and district officials of the social media posts to ensure we were aware of the information being circulated on social media.