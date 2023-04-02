LUBBOCK, Texas — Nancy Schunke, a chemistry and engineering teacher and robotics mentor at Frenship High School, is known for her love of Star Wars, as evident by characters, creatures, and droids that are decorated throughout her classroom. That love took hold at an early age and is now something she passes on to her Frenship students.

Schunke said they’re going big at the Europe celebration with even more classes and learning stations such as building light sabers and programming mini droids to Star Wars games using robotic arms.

Schunke also said when she returns from Europe, she plans to bring those activities and lessons to share with other Frenship and area teachers.

“What I love about this program is what we’re able to build in this community. We are empowering teachers to find ways to have fun and teach our students to love science, technology, engineering, art, and math,” said Schunke. “It’s all about the kids. It’s about doing something that will help them grow, love Star Wars, and explore STEAM.”

Her love has taken her across the world to inspire children to explore their interests in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math, known as STEAM. As co-creator and program director of the Droidbuilders STEAM Academy, Schunke assembled a team of educators from across the U.S. to share their love of teaching STEAM and Star Wars.

“Seeing Star Wars on the big screen when I was seven years old inspired me to love science and engineering, which led to the amazing career I have been blessed to have,” said Schunke. “I wouldn’t be a science teacher if it wasn’t for Star Wars.”

The Droidbuilders STEAM Academy first appeared at the 2019 Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, a convention attended by tens of thousands of fans from across the globe to celebrate everything Star Wars. Schunke, along with other members of the STEAM Academy, held two classes that allowed children of all ages to participate in fun, interactive Star Wars activities that focused on coding and electronics while learning STEAM skills.