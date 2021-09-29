Friends remember Midland woman killed in shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A longtime friend of 28-year-old Travae Jackson tells us that she didn’t deserve what happened to her and should still be alive today.

Jason Dean says that those who knew Travae witnessed how genuine and caring she was and her sudden passing has left many friends and family heartbroken.

“She deserved so much when she was here,” says Jason.

Jason and Travae grew up in Midland, and he says he never thought something like this could happen in the town they call home.

Friends say that Travae had a big heart and was constantly putting others first, especially the people she loved.

“She just always was there for me like I mean we never went too long without speaking,” says Jason.

Police have tracked down the suspect involved in killing 28-year-old Travae Jackson but friends and family say that justice has yet to be served. Many friends and family taking to social media using the hashtag #JUSTICEFORTRAVAE to bring attention to this tragic loss.

“She just needed somebody who had her back fully you know just always,” says longtime friend, Jason Dean.