KANSAS CITY, Kansas— A new Whataburger location opened Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. by the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

“As part of KMO burger, I am excited our team is opening our first location in Kansas City,” Mahomes said. “It’s great to bring a gift from my first home to my second home.”

A second location will have a groundbreaking on Tuesday, June 14 at 3:00 p.m.

KMO Burger Group also plans to open several other locations over the span of the next few years, with a main focus on Kansas City.